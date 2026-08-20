PM-YASASVI Scholarship: Classes 9 To 12 Students Can Apply, Check Details

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has highlighted the PM-YASASVI scholarship scheme, which provides financial assistance to eligible students from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC), and Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNT). The scheme is aimed at helping students from these communities continue their education without the burden of financial difficulties.

Scholarship support for Classes 9 to 12

The PM-YASASVI scheme supports eligible students studying in Classes 9 to 12. The scholarship is intended to help meet education-related expenses and support students during their secondary and higher secondary education.

The financial assistance can be used for expenses linked to education, including tuition fees, hostel charges and other academic requirements, as per the applicable guidelines.

The government has said the scheme is intended to encourage meritorious students from disadvantaged backgrounds to continue their studies and pursue their academic goals.

Students can check eligibility online

The selection process under PM-YASASVI is conducted online. The process is aimed at ensuring transparency and giving eligible students an equal opportunity to apply for the scholarship.

The ministry recently shared details about the scheme through a social media post and asked students and parents to go through the guidelines carefully. A QR code was also provided to help them access further information.

Students planning to apply should check the latest eligibility criteria, application process and other requirements on the official government platforms before submitting their applications.

The PM-YASASVI scholarship is part of the government's efforts to improve access to education and reduce financial barriers for students from socially and economically disadvantaged communities.