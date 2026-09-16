University Grants Commission Invites Nominations For Srinivasan Award In Physics

The University Grants Commission (UGC) - Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Consortium for Scientific Research, Indore, is inviting nominations for the Professor R Srinivasan Award for outstanding contributions in the field of Low Temperature Physics. As per the official announcement, the annual award consists of a citation and a cash prize of Rs 20,000 and is offered in recognition of notable contributions in the branch of experimental Low Temperature Physics, on the basis of work carried out in India.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit nominations by October 6, 2026. As per official information, nominations once made remain valid for two years, and can also be updated. It is important to note that nominations must be made along with a detailed bio-data of the candidate highlighting the contributions in the field.

Candidates must also submit 10 most significant publications for reference, and names of five referees. There is no age limit for submitting a nomination. Applicants can email their submissions to rsaward@csr.res.in with the subject line "Nomination for RS award".

The winners will be selected by an expert committee formed by the Director of the institute. The awardee will be given a platform to highlight his/her achievements.

Check the official notification shared by UGC on X:

According to official information, the award was instituted at UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research, Indore, by the students, colleagues, and friends of Srinivasan.

Some of the previous recipients are Dr TS Radhakrishnan from IGCAR, Kalpakkam and Prof KG Narayankhedkar from IIT Mumbai.