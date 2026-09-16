The Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) at Izatnagar in Bareilly is one of India's leading institutions for veterinary education, research and animal health. Owing to its national stature and contributions to veterinary science, it is often described as the "AIIMS of Veterinary Sciences" or the "AIIMS for Animals". However, there is no verified official designation that confers either title on the institute.

IVRI functions under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and is engaged in animal disease research, diagnostics, vaccine development and veterinary education. The institute has a long history of advancing knowledge and technologies related to animal health and plays a significant role in the diagnosis and investigation of diseases affecting livestock and other animals.

The comparison with AIIMS should therefore be understood as an informal reference to IVRI's prominence in veterinary science rather than an official title. While AIIMS is a network of institutions dedicated to human healthcare, education and research, IVRI is a specialised institution focused on veterinary science and animal health.

The phrase "AIIMS for Animals" has also appeared in connection with other initiatives. In 2023, reports said the Centre was considering an AIIMS-like institution for animal health, education and research, proposed as the All India Institute of Veterinary Sciences (AIIVS). Separately, a proposed National Wildlife Disease Diagnostic and Research Centre near Junagadh in Gujarat has been described in media reports as an "AIIMS for Wildlife" because of its planned advanced treatment, diagnostic and research facilities.

For Uttar Pradesh, IVRI Bareilly remains a premier institution in veterinary science. Its work in animal health, disease diagnosis, research and education has made it one of the country's most important centres for veterinary research and training.

Therefore, while "AIIMS for Animals" is a popular and widely used comparison for IVRI, it should not be presented as the institute's official name without attribution.