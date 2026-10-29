Navodaya Class 6 Admit Card 2027 Released; Check Exam Date, Download Steps

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is expected to release the admit card for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for Class 6 admission in early November.

Students appearing for the entrance exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, navodaya.gov.in, using their registration number and date of birth.

The entrance exam for Class 6 admission to summer-bound Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will be held on November 28, 2026. The test is being conducted for admission to the 2027-28 academic session.

Students must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre. After downloading it, they should check all the details, including their name and examination information. If they find any errors, they should contact the concerned authorities through the official channels.

How To Download JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027

Students can follow these steps to download their admit cards once they are available:

Visit the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in .

. Look for the Class 6 JNVST admission or admit card link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the admit card.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the examination day.

Students are advised to check the official NVS website regularly for the latest updates on the admit card.