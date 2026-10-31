Woman Jumps To Death With 6-Year-Old Son From 18th Floor Of Building In Pune

A 33-year-old woman and her six-year-old son fell to their deaths from the 18th floor of a high-rise housing complex in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police said they died by suicide.

Ekta Bhangde, 33, a resident of Signature Park, a high-profile society in the Thergaon Wakad area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, went to the 18th floor of the apartment complex and jumped from there with her 6-year-old son, Madhav Bhangde.

The woman had been living with her husband, Manoj Bhangde, and their son in the complex for the past two years.

She died by suicide at 6:30 pm on Friday.

Originally from Rajasthan, the family lived on the society's seventh floor. Ekta's husband, Manoj Bhangde, 35, works at an IT company in Yerawada.

On Friday morning, Manoj left for work as usual at around 10 am, while Ekta and Madhav were at home. At around 6:30 pm, society residents rushed downstairs after hearing a loud noise from a duct in the building, where they found Ekta and Madhav lying in a pool of blood.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Wakad police arrived at the scene.

CCTV footage examined by the police revealed that before the incident, Ekta had taken her son Madhav to the 18th floor by elevator. Their shoes and slippers were found lying near the gallery railing.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.