Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2027 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

JNVST 2027 Registration: The registration deadline for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for admission to Class 6 for the 2027-28 academic session has been extended to August 10, 2026. The earlier deadline for submitting applications was July 31. Students seeking admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas can apply free of cost through the official websites, navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs. The registration process began on July 7, 2026.

JNVST 2027 Exam Date

The JNV Selection Test 2027 for admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the 2027-28 academic session will be conducted on November 28, 2026. The examination will be held in a single phase for both summer-bound and winter-bound JNVs.

Students studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas appear for board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Education in JNVs is free, including board and lodging, uniforms, and textbooks.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2027: Check prospectus here

However, students of Classes 9 to 12 are required to pay Rs 600 per month towards the Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi (VVN). Students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, Divyang students, all girl students and students from families below the poverty line (BPL) are exempted from this payment.

State/UT-Wise Distribution Of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas

Under the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme, one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is to be established in each district in a phased manner. At present, 665 JNVs are functional across 27 states and eight Union Territories.

A total of 689 JNVs have been sanctioned across the country, except in Tamil Nadu. No JNV has been sanctioned in six districts-Central Delhi, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban-as these districts have 100% urban populations and are not covered under the JNV Scheme.

The selection of candidates is district-specific. Candidates can apply only for the JNV in the district where they are residing and studying in Class 5. Submission of fraudulent information or failure to accurately provide details regarding residence and schooling may result in cancellation of candidature at any stage without prior intimation.

JNVST 2027 Result

The result of the JNV Selection Test 2027 is expected to be announced by the end of March 2027. Candidates will be able to check their results through the application portal.

The result will also be displayed at the offices of the concerned:

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

District Education Officer

District Magistrate

JNVST 2027 Eligibility

Candidates appearing for the selection test must be studying in Class 5 for the entire 2026-27 academic session in a government, government-aided or other recognised school in the same district where they are seeking admission.

Candidates who have completed the 'B' certificate competency course of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in the same district are also eligible, subject to the prescribed conditions.