JNVST Result 2026: Class 9 And 11 Results Likely Out Soon

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) results for Classes 9 and 11 are expected to be released shortly on the official website, navodaya.gov.in. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their results online and check whether they have qualified for admission into Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

The examination for Class 9 and Class 11 was conducted on February 7, 2026. According to various media reports, the results are expected to be released in March. A PDF will be issued containing the names of qualified candidates. The lists have been prepared based on candidates' performance in the entrance examination conducted earlier this year for lateral entry into vacant seats.

The JNVST Class 9 and 11 marksheets will include details such as roll number, father's name, category, area, marks obtained, rank, and selection status. Students who pass the Class 9 and 11 exams will be required to report to the specified Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas with original documents for verification purposes.

Steps to download JNVST Class 9 and 11 result 2026:

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their results once released:

Visit the official Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti website.

website. Click on the JNVST Class 9 or Class 11 result link on the homepage.

Enter roll number and date of birth in the login window.

Submit the details to access the result.

Check qualification status in the displayed scorecard or merit list.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Take a printout of the scorecard for admission use.

Verify all personal details mentioned on the result carefully.

Check the region-wise selection list if required.

Follow further instructions for document verification and admission process.

What happens next: Admission formalities begin

For those selected, the next stage involves documentation and verification. Students will be required to submit key certificates such as birth certificate, residence proof, category certificate (if applicable), and school records. Failure to produce valid documents could result in cancellation of candidature, making this stage as critical as the exam itself.