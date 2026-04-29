Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Result Out For Lateral Entry, Check Scores Here

JNVST Class 9 Admission Test Result Out: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced the Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) results for admission to Class 9 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Students who appeared for the test can now check and download their scores on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The LEST was held on February 7 and March 15, 2026.

How To Check Scores?

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "click here to check the results of Class 9 LEST 2026".

Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on "Check Result".

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save them for future reference.

Direct Link To Check JNVST NVS Class 9 Result

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti announces the declaration of the LEST 2026 (Class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test) Result for admission to Class IX.



Candidates can check their results using Roll Number and Date of Birth at:https://t.co/7Rlz0N61At#NVS #JNV #Navodaya #LEST2026… pic.twitter.com/31ioUprx5s — NVS INDIA (@NVS_HQ) April 28, 2026

Documents Required For Verification

Candidates will be required to submit several documents such as a birth certificate, residence or domicile certificate, Aadhar card, previous grade marksheet, and a category certificate (if applicable).