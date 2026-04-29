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Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Result Out For Lateral Entry, Check Scores Here

JNVST Class 9 Admission Test: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test results for 2026 on navodaya.gov.in. Check direct link here.

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Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Result Out For Lateral Entry, Check Scores Here
JVNST 9th Result Out For Lateral Entry, Download Link Her
Education Result

JNVST Class 9 Admission Test Result Out: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced the Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) results for admission to Class 9 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Students who appeared for the test can now check and download their scores on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The LEST was held on February 7 and March 15, 2026.

How To Check Scores?

  • Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "click here to check the results of Class 9 LEST 2026".
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on "Check Result".
  • Your scores will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save them for future reference.

Direct Link To Check JNVST NVS Class 9 Result

Documents Required For Verification

Candidates will be required to submit several documents such as a birth certificate, residence or domicile certificate, Aadhar card, previous grade marksheet, and a category certificate (if applicable).

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