Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Result Out For Lateral Entry, Check Scores Here

JNVST Class 9 Admission Test Result Out: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced the Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) results for admission to Class 9 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Students who appeared for the test can now check and download their scores on the official website navodaya.gov.in.
The LEST was held on February 7 and March 15, 2026.
How To Check Scores?
- Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on "click here to check the results of Class 9 LEST 2026".
- Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on "Check Result".
- Your scores will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save them for future reference.
Direct Link To Check JNVST NVS Class 9 Result
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti announces the declaration of the LEST 2026 (Class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test) Result for admission to Class IX.— NVS INDIA (@NVS_HQ) April 28, 2026
Candidates can check their results using Roll Number and Date of Birth at:https://t.co/7Rlz0N61At#NVS #JNV #Navodaya #LEST2026… pic.twitter.com/31ioUprx5s
Documents Required For Verification
Candidates will be required to submit several documents such as a birth certificate, residence or domicile certificate, Aadhar card, previous grade marksheet, and a category certificate (if applicable).