JNVST 2025: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test Admit Cards Out

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the admit cards for Class 6 JNVST 2025 (Summer Bound) today. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to download the admit cards. They will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the hall tickets.



Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 will be conducted to screen students for admission to Class 6 at the Navodaya Vidyalaya for the academic session 2025-26. The exam will be held in two phases, first on January 18, 2025 at 11.30 am and the second phase exam will be conducted on April 12 at 11.30 am.



Admission to class 6 is based on merit of students. The schools have adherence to three-language formula and promotion of national integration. The applicants must have been born between May 1, 2013, and July 31, 2015.



The reservations to the OBC candidates will be implemented as per Central list. The OBC candidates not included in Central list should apply as General candidate.



Steps to download JNVST 2025 class 6 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website – navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit and download admit card



The selection of the candidates to Class 6 will be based on the scores secured by candidates in the JNVST exam. The 100 marks exam will be held for a duration of two hours and will comprise questions based on the objective type and will have three sections. The questions would include mental ability, arithmetic, and language tests.

