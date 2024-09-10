Advertisement

JNVST Registration 2024 For Class 6 To Close On September 16, Check Direct Link To Apply

JNVST 2025 Admission: The exam will last for 2 hours, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, with an additional 40 minutes provided for students with disabilities.

JNVST Registration 2024 For Class 6 To Close On September 16, Check Direct Link To Apply
JNVST 2025 Admission: Students aspiring to take exam can register by visiting official website.
JNVST Registration 2024: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the registration window for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) on September 16. The JNVST is conducted for Class 6 admissions to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across India.

Students aspiring to take the JNVST can register by visiting the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST: Steps to Apply 

The official website states: "A candidate is allowed to apply for JNVST only once. During verification of the registration data, if it is found that the candidate had applied in previous years, the candidature of the candidate will be rejected."

JNVST 2025 Admission: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have been born between May 1, 2013, and July 31, 2015. They should not have repeated Class 6 before the academic session 2024-25.

JNVST 2025 Admission: Rural Student Eligibility

Seventy-five percent of seats are reserved for candidates from rural areas. Applicants under the rural quota must have completed Classes 3, 4, and 5 in a government or recognized rural school, with Class 5 completed in the same district where they are seeking admission.

JNVST 2025: Exam Pattern

Mental Ability: 40 questions, 50 marks, 60 minutes
Arithmetic: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes
Language: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes
Total: 80 objective questions for 100 marks across all sections

The exam will last for 2 hours, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, with an additional 40 minutes provided for students with disabilities.

