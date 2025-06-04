Advertisement

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026: Students must be born between May 1, 2014, and July 31, 2016

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026: Eligible students can apply through the official website.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially started the registration process for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 for admission to Class 6 for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible students can apply through the official website, navodaya.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is July 29, 2025.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026: Steps To Apply 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbseitms.rcil.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Class 6 application link under the "Important News" section
Step 3: Register by entering all required details
Step 4: Log in to complete the online application form
Step 5: Upload documents and submit the application
Step 6: Download and save the confirmation form

Required Documents (In JPG format)

  • Candidate's signature (10-100 KB)
  • Parent's signature (10-100 KB)
  • Candidate's photo (10-100 KB)
  • Certificate signed by parent, candidate, and verified by school head (50-300 KB)
  • Residence certificate (if Aadhaar is not available)

Eligibility Criteria

  • Students must be born between May 1, 2014, and July 31, 2016
  • Must not have repeated Class 6 during the academic session 2025-26

Rural And Urban Eligibility

  • 75% of seats are reserved for rural candidates
  • Rural students must have completed Classes 3, 4, and 5 in a government/recognised rural school in the same district of application
  • Students who attended any part of Classes 3-5 in an urban school will be considered urban candidates

JNVST 2026 Exam Pattern

Mental Ability: 40 questions, 50 marks (60 minutes)
Arithmetic: 20 questions, 25 marks (30 minutes)
Language: 20 questions, 25 marks (30 minutes)
Total: 80 questions, 100 marks

Admission to Class 6 is merit-based, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas follow the three-language formula while promoting national integration. For detailed information and updates, visit navodaya.gov.in.

