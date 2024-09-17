JNVST: Registrations Extended For Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2025

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the registration date for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025. Candidates now have time till September 23 to fill the applications. The previous deadline to register for the exam was September 16. The exam is conducted to screen students for admission to Class 6 at the Navodaya Vidyalaya for the academic session 2025-26. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website – navodaya.gov.in.

A candidate is allowed to apply for JNVST only once. During verification of the registration data, if it is found that the candidate had applied in previous years, the candidature of candidate will be rejected.

Applicants are required to present the scanned copies of the following documents before filling the application form in JPG format only.

Candidate's signature. (Size of signature should be between 10-100 kb.)

Parent's signature. (Size of signature should be between 10-100 kb.)

Candidate's photograph. (Size of image should be between 10-100 kb.)

Certificate signed by parent and candidate and verified by headmaster. (Size of image should be between 50-300 kb.)

Residence certificate of the parent Issued by competent Government Authority if candidate does not possess Aadhaar Number.

Admission to class 6 is based on merit of students. The schools have adherence to three-language formula and promotion of national integration. The applicants must have been born between May 1, 2013, and July 31, 2015

The reservations to the OBC candidates will be implemented as per Central list. The OBC candidates not included in Central list should apply as General candidate.

