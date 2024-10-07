Advertisement

JNVST 2025 Class 6 Registration Last Date Today, Check Steps To Apply

JNVST 2025: In total, the exam will consist of 80 objective questions for 100 marks.

JNVST 2025: Applicants must have been born between May 1, 2013, and July 31, 2015.
JNVST 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration window for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 for Class 6 today. Interested and eligible students can apply for Class 6 admission for the 2025-26 academic session by visiting the official website, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.

Candidates need to apply only once. Applications from those who applied last year will be rejected. The exam will be conducted in two phases: the first on January 18, 2025, at 11.30am, and the second on April 12, 2025, at the same time.

JNVST 2025: Steps To Apply
Step 1. Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti: cbseitms.rcil.gov.in
Step 2. In the "Important News" section, click on the Class 6 application link
Step 3. Click on the registration link and enter all required details
Step 4. Log in to fill out the online application form
Step 5. Submit the application fee and save the confirmation form

JNVST 2025 Admission: Eligibility Criteria

  • Applicants must have been born between May 1, 2013, and July 31, 2015
  • They should not have repeated Class 6 before the academic session 2024-25

Rural Student Eligibility

  • Seventy-five percent of seats are reserved for candidates from rural areas
  • Applicants under the rural quota must have completed Classes 3, 4, and 5 in a government or recognized rural school, with Class 5 completed in the same district where they are seeking admission

Urban Student Eligibility

Candidates who attended even one day of schooling in urban areas during Classes 3, 4, or 5 will be considered urban candidates

JNVST 2025 Exam Pattern
Mental Ability: 40 questions, 50 marks, 60 minutes
Arithmetic: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes
Language: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes

In total, the exam will consist of 80 objective questions for 100 marks.

