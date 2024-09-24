JNVST 2025 Class 6 Registration Last Date Extended, Check Steps To Apply

The previous deadline for registration was September 23.
The official notification reads: "The correction window for making modifications in online application forms by registered candidates in the fields of gender, category (General/OBC/SC/ST), area (Rural/Urban), disability, and medium of examination will remain open for two days after the last date of submission of online applications."
JNVST 2025: Steps To Apply
- Step 1. Go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in
- Step 2. In the "Important News" section, click on the Class 6 application link
- Step 3. Click on the registration link and enter all required details
- Step 4. Log in to complete the online application form
- Step 5. Submit the application fee and save the confirmation
JNVST 2025: Exam Pattern
Mental Ability: 40 questions, 50 marks, 60 minutes
Arithmetic: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes
Language: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes
Total: 80 objective questions for 100 marks across all sections
Documents Required To Be Uploaded
- Certificate signed by the parent and candidate, and verified by the headmaster (Size: 50-300 KB)
- Residence certificate of the parent issued by a competent Government authority
- Candidate's signature (Size: 10-100 KB)
- Parent's signature (Size: 10-100 KB)
- Candidate's photograph (Size: 10-100 KB)
Admission to Class 6 is based on the merit of students. The schools adhere to the three-language formula and promote national integration. Applicants must have been born between May 1, 2013, and July 31, 2015.