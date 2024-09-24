Advertisement

JNVST 2025 Class 6 Registration Last Date Extended, Check Steps To Apply

JNVST 2025: Admission to Class 6 is based on the merit of students.

Read Time: 2 mins
JNVST 2025 Class 6 Registration Last Date Extended, Check Steps To Apply
JNVST 2025: Students can register by visiting the official website.
JNVST 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has once again extended the registration deadline for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025. Interested and eligible students can now register by visiting the official website, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in, till October 7.

The previous deadline for registration was September 23.

The official notification reads: "The correction window for making modifications in online application forms by registered candidates in the fields of gender, category (General/OBC/SC/ST), area (Rural/Urban), disability, and medium of examination will remain open for two days after the last date of submission of online applications."

JNVST 2025: Steps To Apply

  • Step 1. Go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in
  • Step 2. In the "Important News" section, click on the Class 6 application link
  • Step 3. Click on the registration link and enter all required details
  • Step 4. Log in to complete the online application form
  • Step 5. Submit the application fee and save the confirmation

JNVST 2025: Exam Pattern

Mental Ability: 40 questions, 50 marks, 60 minutes
Arithmetic: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes
Language: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes
Total: 80 objective questions for 100 marks across all sections

Documents Required To Be Uploaded

  • Certificate signed by the parent and candidate, and verified by the headmaster (Size: 50-300 KB)
  • Residence certificate of the parent issued by a competent Government authority
  • Candidate's signature (Size: 10-100 KB)
  • Parent's signature (Size: 10-100 KB)
  • Candidate's photograph (Size: 10-100 KB)

Admission to Class 6 is based on the merit of students. The schools adhere to the three-language formula and promote national integration. Applicants must have been born between May 1, 2013, and July 31, 2015.

