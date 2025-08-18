JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2026: Registration Date Extended, Check Application Process, Eligibility Criteria

JNVST Class 6 Registration 2025: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the registration deadline for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) held for admission into Class 6 for the academic year 2026. Students can apply for admission on the official website of the samiti, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.

The registration date has been extended to August 27, 2025 for admission to JNVs.

JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2026: How To Register For Admission?

Visit the official website, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Click Here For Registration For Class 6", under the "Candidates Corner".

A new page will open.

Fill out the required details.

You will be successfully registered for the examination.

The admit card and examination date will be communicated later by the NVS on its official portal.

JNVST Admissions 2026: Who Is Eligible For Admission Into Class 6?

Students applying for admission must have passed Class 3, 4 and 5 from a government/government aided school. They must be studying in Class 5 during the 2025-2026 academic year. Those who have passed Class 5 before this academic year and have repeated any of their Class years are not eligible to apply.

Students applying for admission must not be born before May 1, 2014 and after July 31, 2026. Those who have already given the test are not eligible to apply for the second time.

JNV of a district will have its 75 per cent of the seats filled by rural candidates of that district. Those who have studied in any urban school for even a day will be considered ineligible for admission.

JNVST Admissions 2026: Documents To Be Submitted

Those who qualify the test and become eligible for admission, following documents will be required to be submitted of the student by their parents: