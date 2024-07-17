JNVST 2025 Class 6 Admission: Registration Window Opens, Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern

JNVST 2025 Class 6 Admission: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) initiated registration for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 on Wednesday. Applicants seeking admission to Class 6 at Navodaya Vidyalaya can submit their applications for the academic session 2025-26 by visiting the official website, navodaya.gov.in. The deadline for application submission is September 16.

Candidates need to apply only once; applications from those who applied last year will be rejected. The exam will be conducted in two phases: the first on January 18, 2025, at 11.30am, and the second on April 12 at the same time.

JNVST 2025 Admission: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have been born between May 1, 2013, and July 31, 2015. They should not have repeated Class 6 before the academic session 2024-25.

Rural Student Eligibility:

Seventy-five percent of seats are reserved for candidates from rural areas. Those applying under the rural quota must have completed Classes 3, 4, and 5 in a government or recognized rural school, with Class 5 completed in the same district where they are seeking admission.

Urban Student Eligibility:

Candidates who attended even one day of schooling in urban areas during Classes 3, 4, or 5 will be considered urban candidates.

JNVST 2025 Exam Pattern

Mental Ability: 40 questions, 50 marks, 60 minutes

Arithmetic: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes

Language: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes

Total: 80 objective questions for 100 marks across all sections.

The exam will last for 2 hours from 11.30am to 1.30pm, with an additional 40 minutes provided for students with disabilities.