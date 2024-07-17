Advertisement
Story ProgressBack
>

JNVST 2025 Class 6 Admission: Registration Window Opens, Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern

JNVST 2025 Class 6 Admission: The exam will be conducted in two phases: the first on January 18, 2025, at 11:30 am, and the second on April 12 at the same time.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
JNVST 2025 Class 6 Admission: Registration Window Opens, Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern
JNVST 2025 Class 6 Admission: The deadline for application submission is September 16.
JNVST 2025 Class 6 Admission: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) initiated registration for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 on Wednesday. Applicants seeking admission to Class 6 at Navodaya Vidyalaya can submit their applications for the academic session 2025-26 by visiting the official website, navodaya.gov.in. The deadline for application submission is September 16.

Candidates need to apply only once; applications from those who applied last year will be rejected. The exam will be conducted in two phases: the first on January 18, 2025, at 11.30am, and the second on April 12 at the same time.

JNVST 2025 Admission: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have been born between May 1, 2013, and July 31, 2015. They should not have repeated Class 6 before the academic session 2024-25.

Rural Student Eligibility:

Seventy-five percent of seats are reserved for candidates from rural areas. Those applying under the rural quota must have completed Classes 3, 4, and 5 in a government or recognized rural school, with Class 5 completed in the same district where they are seeking admission.

Urban Student Eligibility:

Candidates who attended even one day of schooling in urban areas during Classes 3, 4, or 5 will be considered urban candidates.

JNVST 2025 Exam Pattern

  • Mental Ability: 40 questions, 50 marks, 60 minutes
  • Arithmetic: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes
  • Language: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes
  • Total: 80 objective questions for 100 marks across all sections.

The exam will last for 2 hours from 11.30am to 1.30pm, with an additional 40 minutes provided for students with disabilities.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
JNVST 2025 Class 6 Admission, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2025, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV)
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
JoSAA Counselling 2024: All You Need To Know About NIT+System
JNVST 2025 Class 6 Admission: Registration Window Opens, Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern
IIT Gandhinagar, Thailand Institute Introduce Double Degree Master's Programme
Next Article
IIT Gandhinagar, Thailand Institute Introduce Double Degree Master's Programme
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;