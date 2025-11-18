JNVST Class 6 Selection Test 2026: Admit Card Released, Download Here

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) admit card for the Summer 2026 session. Students can check and download the admit card on the official website navodaya.gov.in. The selection test will be conducted to screen students for admission to Class 6 at the Navodaya Vidyalaya for the academic session 2026-27.

Direct Link To Download - "JNVST Class 6 Selection Test Admit Card Download Link"

JNVST Selection Test 2026: How To Download JNVST Class 6 Admit Card?

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "The admit card for Class 6 JNVST Admit Card".

Enter the required login credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Save the admit card for taking it to the examination centre.

JNVST 2026 Exam Pattern

Mental Ability: 40 questions, 50 marks (60 minutes)

Arithmetic: 20 questions, 25 marks (30 minutes)

Language: 20 questions, 25 marks (30 minutes)

Total: 80 questions, 100 marks

Admission to Class 6 is merit-based, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas follow the three-language formula while promoting national integration. For detailed information and updates, visit navodaya.gov.in.