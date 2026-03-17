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Jawahar Navodaya Summer Bound Class 6 Result 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download The Scorecard

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced the JNVST Class 6 result for 2026 on its official website.

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Jawahar Navodaya Summer Bound Class 6 Result 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download The Scorecard
Navodaya Vidyalaya Announces JNVST Class 6 Result 2026
  • Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti announced JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 on Tuesday
  • Students can check results at the official website navodaya.gov.in
  • Selected candidates must complete document verification for admission confirmation
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Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on Tuesday announced the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 result. Students can check the result by visiting the official website.

The JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 will include important details for students who are selected. Those who are shortlisted must complete a document verification process to confirm their admission. For this, they need to submit several documents such as a birth certificate, a residence certificate issued by the district authority, and a rural area certificate, if applicable.

Students belonging to reserved categories must provide a caste certificate, while those with disabilities should submit a disability certificate. They also need to show proof that they have studied in the same district for the past two years, along with passport-size photographs and a transfer certificate from their previous school.

JNVST Class 6 Result 2026: How to Check Your Result

Students can check their results by visiting the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Follow the steps below to download your result:

  • Visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on "Latest @ NVS."
  • Find and select "JNVST Class 6 Result 2026" from the list.
  • Click on "View Individual Result."
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth (as mentioned on your admit card).
  • Click on "Submit" to view your result.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.
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