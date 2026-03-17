Jawahar Navodaya Summer Bound Class 6 Result 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download The Scorecard

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on Tuesday announced the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 result. Students can check the result by visiting the official website.

The JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 will include important details for students who are selected. Those who are shortlisted must complete a document verification process to confirm their admission. For this, they need to submit several documents such as a birth certificate, a residence certificate issued by the district authority, and a rural area certificate, if applicable.

Students belonging to reserved categories must provide a caste certificate, while those with disabilities should submit a disability certificate. They also need to show proof that they have studied in the same district for the past two years, along with passport-size photographs and a transfer certificate from their previous school.

JNVST Class 6 Result 2026: How to Check Your Result

Students can check their results by visiting the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Follow the steps below to download your result: