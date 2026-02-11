New NVS Recruitment Guidelines Released For Academic And Administrative Roles

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has issued the NVS Recruitment (Revised) Rules, 2026 for several teaching and non-teaching posts. The official notice was released today, on February 11, 2026 and the revised rules have come into force from today.

According to the notification, the revised recruitment rules will apply to posts for which recruitment rules were previously issued in March 2025 and December 2025. The NVS has amended these rules after obtaining approval from the competent authority. The new recruitment rules have been released as a separate schedule, and candidates are advised to consult the official PDF for detailed post-wise information.

These revised rules will apply to several posts in both academic and administrative categories. According to the official notification, these include Assistant Commissioner (Academic), Principal and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts in Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Economics, Biology, History, Geography, Commerce, Computer Science, Physical Education, and Modern Indian Languages.

Read Official Notice Here

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts in Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Computer Science, Art, Music, Library, Physical Education and Special Education are also covered under this notification. Additionally, these rules will apply to Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) positions in the Headquarters/Regional Office cadre and the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya cadre.

NVS has clarified that, except for the amendments mentioned in this document, all other conditions of the previous recruitment rules will remain unchanged. These revised rules will be applicable for future recruitments for the listed positions.

Candidates wishing to apply for teaching or non-teaching positions in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) should carefully read the official recruitment rules PDF. This PDF contains detailed information regarding eligibility requirements, age limits, educational qualifications, selection process, pay levels, and where applicable, probationary periods.