Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Invites Applications For 1,377 Non-Teaching Posts, Details Here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2024: Candidates may be posted anywhere in India upon selection.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of non-teaching posts on a direct basis at its headquarters, regional offices, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). Those who are interested and eligible can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is March 30. The application correction window will remain open from May 2 to May 4.

Vacancy Details:

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,377 posts.

Here are the post-wise vacancies:

Female Staff Nurse: 121 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer: 5 vacancies

Audit Assistant: 12 vacancies

Junior Translation Officer: 4 vacancies

Legal Assistant: 1 vacancy

Stenographer: 23 vacancies

Computer Operator: 2 vacancies

Catering Supervisor: 78 vacancies

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 381 vacancies

Electrician cum Plumber: 128 vacancies

Lab Attendant: 161 vacancies

Mess Helper: 442 vacancies

MTS: 19 vacancies

This recruitment drive aims to fill various non-teaching positions through direct recruitment at NVS headquarters, regional offices, NLIs, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) nationwide.

Pay Scale:

Female Staff Nurse: (Rs 44,900-1,42,400)

Assistant Section Officer: (Rs 35,400-1,12,400)

Audit Assistant: (Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400)

Selection Process:

Candidates will undergo a written test and interview for the Legal Assistant position. However, for positions such as Female Staff Nurse, Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Computer Operator, Catering Supervisor, Lab Attendant, and Multi-Tasking Staff, selection will be based solely on performance in the written test.

For detailed eligibility criteria and other relevant information, interested applicants can refer to the comprehensive notification available on the official website.