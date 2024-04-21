Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Invites Applications For 500 Teacher Posts, Check Details

NVS Recruitment 2024: A state-wise merit list will be prepared.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Bhopal has issued a notification for the recruitment of 500 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online by April 26, 2024. The interviews are scheduled to be held on May 16.

NVS Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website.

Select the recruitment notification.

Click on the provided Google link.

Fill in all the required details and submit.

NVS Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Candidates aged up to 50 years can apply for the posts.

The maximum age for Ex-NVS teachers has been fixed at 65 years.

Age will be calculated as of July 1, 2024.

For further details on eligibility, candidates should refer to the official notification.

NVS Vacancy 2024: Salary Details

Candidates selected for PGT posts at normal stations will receive a salary of Rs 35,750 per month, while those selected for hard stations will receive Rs 42,250.

Candidates selected for TGT posts at normal stations will receive a salary of Rs 34,125, and for hard stations, they will receive Rs 40,625.

Document verification and interview

Candidates will undergo document verification and personal interviews, which will be conducted in person, not online.

Venue and call letter

Eligible candidates will be called for document verification and personal interviews at various venues in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, based on their subjects. The call letter will be sent via email by the Principal of the respective Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) venue.

Required documents

Candidates are required to bring a printed and self-attested copy of their application form to the document verification venue. They should also carry self-attested photocopies of all necessary documents, including mark lists, experience certificates, and awards, along with the originals.

State-wise merit list

A state-wise merit list will be prepared to fill vacancies in the respective states.

Identification and cut-off date

Candidates must bring a government-issued ID proof and its photocopy for document verification. The eligibility cut-off date is July 1, 2024.

Venues for interview

Madhya Pradesh: JNV, Ratibad, Bhopal district

Madhya Pradesh: JNV, Shyampur, Sehore district

Chhattisgarh: JNV, Mana Camp, Raipur district

Odisha: JNV, Mundali, Cuttack district