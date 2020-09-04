Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti To Recruit 454 Teachers On Contract Basis

NVS recruitment 2020: Candidates can submit the application by September 11.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has invited applications, through e-mail, from eligible candidates for engagement as teachers. The job is contractual and the teachers will be recruited against existing vacancies in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas situated in the States and Union Territories of Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

A total of 454 vacancies will be filled out of which 73 vacancies are in Faculty-cum-System-Administrator post.

Candidates can submit the application by September 11.

"Since JNVs are residential in nature, it is mandatory for the teachers to reside in the Vidyalaya campus to attend residential school duties besides their routine duties. Boarding and Lodging may be provided as available at the JNV site, after the physical reopening of the vidyalaya for students," the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has notified.

NVS Recruitment 2020 Details

Vacancy Details

PGT: 98 posts

TGT: 283 posts

Faculty-cum-System-Administrator: 73 posts

Pay scale

PGTs: Normal station Rs.27500 per month, Hard Station (Dist Kutch/ Dangs/ Ratnagiri) Rs.32500 per month

TGTs: Normal station Rs.26250 per month, Hard Station (Dist Kutch/ Dangs/ Ratnagiri) Rs.31250 per month

Registration Dates, Procedure

Closing date of registration: September 11

How to apply: Candidates have to fill and send the form to conpune20@gmail.com

