JNVST 2027 Registration Begins For Class 6: Check Eligibility, Last Date And How To Apply

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the online application process for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027, which is conducted for admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). Along with the registration process, NVS has also released the official notification and admission prospectus for the 2027-28 academic session.

Eligible students can submit their applications online till July 31, 2026. The entrance examination will be held on November 28, 2026, while the results are expected to be announced in March or April 2027.

Notably, the entrance test is being conducted earlier compared to the previous two admission cycles.

JNVST 2027: Eligibility Criteria

Students can appear for the JNVST only once. To apply, they must meet the following conditions:

The student should be studying in Class 5 during the 2026-27 academic session in a recognised school.

The applicant must be a resident of the district where admission is being sought.

The student should have completed Classes 3, 4 and 5 from recognised schools.

The candidate's date of birth should be between May 1, 2015 and July 31, 2017 (both dates included).

Students who have already passed Class 5 or repeated the class are not eligible to apply.

New District-Based Admission Rule

This year, NVS has introduced a district-specific admission rule. Under this policy, students can apply only to the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in their home district.

However, there is an exception. Students studying in a neighbouring district can still apply if their school is located within 10 km (aerial distance) of their residence. NVS will verify these details during the admission process.

JNVST 2027 Exam Pattern

The selection test will be conducted in offline OMR mode.

Key details of the exam are: