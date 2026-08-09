JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027-28: Application Deadline Extended, Check Exam Date And Pattern

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027-28: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the registration deadline for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 admission 2027-28. Students seeking admission to Class 6 can now submit their applications until August 10, 2026, through the official NVS website.

The selection test for Class 6 admission to summer-bound and winter-bound Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will be conducted on November 28, 2026. After registration closes, candidates will also get an opportunity to make corrections in their application forms on August 11 and 12, 2026. Applicants should carefully verify their details and retain a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027-28: How To Apply

Students who have not yet completed the JNVST Class 6 application can follow these steps:

Visit the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the 'Apply for Class VI JNVST-2027' link.

Click on 'Click here for Registration for Class VI JNVST (2027-28)'.

Enter the required details and complete the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027: Important Dates

Registration started: July 6, 2026

July 6, 2026 Last date to apply: August 10, 2026

August 10, 2026 Application correction window: August 11 to 12, 2026

August 11 to 12, 2026 JNVST Class 6 selection test: November 28, 2026

Candidates should complete the application before the deadline and carefully check all information entered in the form. The correction facility will be available after the registration window closes.

JNVST Class 6 Exam Date 2027 And Paper Pattern

The JNVST Class 6 selection test for summer-bound and winter-bound schools will be held on November 28, 2026. The result is expected to be announced in March or April 2027, after which candidates will be able to check their scorecards through the official NVS website using their roll numbers.

The JNVST Class 6 question paper will consist of 80 questions carrying 100 marks. Candidates will get two hours to complete the examination. The paper will be divided into three sections:

Mental Ability Test: 40 questions carrying 50 marks, with 60 minutes allotted.

40 questions carrying 50 marks, with 60 minutes allotted. Arithmetic Test: 20 questions carrying 25 marks, with 30 minutes allotted.

20 questions carrying 25 marks, with 30 minutes allotted. Language Test: 20 questions carrying 25 marks, with 30 minutes allotted.

Students applying for JNVST Class 6 admission should submit their forms by August 10 and preserve the application confirmation for future use.