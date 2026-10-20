Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2027: Last Date Extended For Class 9, 11

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the application deadline for Class 9 and Class 11 admissions for the 2027-28 academic session. Eligible students can now apply online until October 22, 2026, through the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

There is no application fee for the admission process. Students who have not submitted their forms yet can use the extended deadline to complete their registration.

Admissions to vacant seats in Classes 9 and 11 will be based on the Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST). Candidates should submit their applications before the revised deadline and save a copy of the confirmation page.

Why Has NVS Extended The Application Deadline?

The extension gives students and parents more time to complete the registration process. Requests from applicants and technical issues caused by heavy traffic on the website were cited as reasons for extending the deadline.

Students who faced difficulties while filling out the form can now complete the process before October 22.

JNV Admission 2027: Who Can Apply?

Students must meet the eligibility requirements for their respective classes.

Class 9: Students must be studying in Class 8 at a government or recognised school in the relevant district during the 2026-27 academic session.

Students must be studying in Class 8 at a government or recognised school in the relevant district during the 2026-27 academic session. Class 11: Students must be studying in Class 10 at a government or recognised school in the relevant district during the 2026-27 academic session.

Candidates should check the official prospectus for details about age limits, district requirements and other eligibility conditions.

JNV Class 9 And 11 Entrance Test Pattern

NVS will conduct the Lateral Entry Selection Test to fill vacant seats in the two classes. The examination will have objective-type multiple-choice questions, which candidates must answer on OMR sheets.

The subjects for each class are listed below:

Class 9: Mathematics, Science, English and Hindi

Mathematics, Science, English and Hindi Class 11: Mental Ability, Science, Mathematics, Social Science and English

Candidates should read the official prospectus for the complete examination pattern and other instructions.

How To Apply For JNV Admission 2027-28

Students can complete their applications by following these steps: