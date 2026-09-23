Navodaya Vidyalaya Application Open For Class 9 And 11: Apply Till September 30

Navodaya Vidyalaya Application: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced admissions to Classes 9 and 11 (lateral entry) of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for the year 2027. According to the official announcement, the selection test for admission to Class 9 will be conducted on April 10, 2027, in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the concerned districts. The lateral entry selection test for admission to Class 11 in JNVs against the vacant seats will also be held on April 10. The last date to submit an online application form is September 30, 2026.

According to official information, JNVs are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates must note that education in the schools is free including board and lodging, uniform and textbooks. However, a sum of Rs 600 per month is collected, only from the students of Classes 9 to 12 towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi (VVN).

Who Is Eligible To Apply?

For Class 9 Admissions

According to the official notification, only those candidates who are bonafide residents of the concerned district where they wish to apply and those studying Class 8 during the 2026-27 academic session in government recognised schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible.

Candidates should be born between May 1, 2012 to July 31, 2014, the official notification stated. Applicants must also ensure that their district of residence and district of Class 7 school should be the same. Students who have already passed Class 7 in previous academic sessions are not eligible.

For Class 11 Admissions

As per the official notification, only Indian nationals, who are studying in Class 10 in India are eligible to apply. Candidates must be born between June 1, 2010 to July 31, 2012, the school authority stated. Only students who are studying in Class 10 during the 2026-27 session are eligible to apply. Applicants must be studying in a government recognised school, according to the official notice.

Candidates who have passed Class 10 prior to the 2026-27 session are not eligible, the official document stated.

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The result of the 'Lateral Entry Selection Test 2027' is likely to be announced by May/June 2027. Candidates will be able to check their scorecards from the application portal.