Applications Open For Navodaya Lateral Entry Selection Test For Class 9, 11 Admissions

Navodaya Schools Lateral Entry Selection Test 2027: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has opened the registration window for the Lateral Entry Selection Test for admission to Classes 9 and 11 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The last date to submit applications is September 30. Eligible candidates can apply through the official NVS website, navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates and their parents are advised to carefully read the notification-cum-prospectus before applying and ensure that they meet all the prescribed eligibility criteria. The selection test will be conducted only for vacant seats available in the respective Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Centre and date of the selection test

The selection test for admission to Class 9 will be conducted on Saturday, April 10, 2027, at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the concerned district and/or at any other centre allotted by NVS.



Documents Required For Registration

Candidates must keep the following documents ready while registering:

Photograph

Signature of the parent

Signature of the candidate

Candidates will be required to enter basic details such as state, district (residence and study), Aadhaar number, Class 8 study details, APAAR ID/PEN, address and other relevant information on the application portal.

Eligible candidates must fill out the online application form and upload their photograph along with the signatures of both the candidate and their parent.

In all JNVs, a help desk is available to assist candidates and parents with uploading applications free of cost. Parents may approach the help desk at the concerned JNV along with the candidate and the required documents, including the photograph and signatures of both the candidate and the parent.

Issue Of Admit Cards To Registered Candidates

The admit cards will be released as per the schedule decided by NVS. The date will be displayed on the application portal in due course, preferably one month before the examination.

Candidates and parents will be able to download the admit cards free of cost before the Lateral Entry Selection Test.

Documents To Be Submitted After Selection

Parents of provisionally selected candidates seeking admission to Class 9 through the Lateral Entry Selection Test will have to submit the following documents at the time of admission for verification:

Proof of date of birth: A copy of the birth certificate issued by the competent government authority.

Proof of eligibility: Documents supporting eligibility as per the norms and conditions prescribed by NVS.

Rural quota certificate: Candidates seeking admission under the rural quota will have to submit a certificate from the competent authority of the district administration stating that the child studied Class 8 at an institution or school located in a rural area.

Residence certificate: A valid residential proof, as notified by the Government of India, of the parent from the same district where the JNV is located and where the candidate studied Class 8 must be furnished.

Aadhaar card: A copy of the candidate's Aadhaar card must be submitted in accordance with Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

Divyang certificate: Applicable, if required.

Category/community certificate: An OBC certificate, as per the Central List, if applicable.