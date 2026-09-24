Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas Explained: Who Can Apply And How To Get Admission

JNV Admission: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are co-educational residential schools fully financed and administered by the Government of India through an autonomous organisation, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The admissions in JNVs are conducted through Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) to Class 6.

According to official information, JNVs are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Parents and students must note that education in the schools is free including boarding, lodging, uniform and textbooks. However, Rs 600 per month is collected only from the students of Classes 9 to 12 towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi (VVN). Students belonging to SC/ST categories, Divyang students, girls, and students whose family income is below poverty line (BPL) are exempted from paying the monthly amount, the school body noted.

ALSO CHECK | Navodaya Vidyalaya Application Open For Class 9 And 11: Apply Till September 30

State-Wise Distribution Of JNVs

According to the Navodaya Vidyalaya scheme, one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is to be set up in each district in a phased manner. At present, 665 schools are functional in 27 states and eight Union Territories (UTs), according to the official record.

Arunachal Pradesh has 20 JNVs, Kerala has 14, and Chandigarh has one, according to the official update. There are 13 JNVs in Uttarakhand, 30 in Assam, 15 in Telangana, 11 in Nagaland, and four in Sikkim.

Salient Features Of Navodaya Schools

According to the central government, the objective of the scheme are as follows:

Good quality modern education to talented children predominantly from rural areas

Co-educational and fully residential, from Class 6 to 12

Location - usually in rural areas

Free education including board and lodging, uniforms, text books, stationery, etc

Affiliated to CBSE

Implementation of Three-Language formula

The medium of instruction in JNVs is the mother tongue or regional language up to class 8 and thereafter English for Mathematics and Science and Hindi/English for Social Science

Students of JNVs appear for board examinations of CBSE

30% of students in Class 9 from a school located in Hindi speaking area spend one academic year in a Vidyalaya in non-Hindi speaking area and vice versa to promote national integration through understanding of the diversity and plurality of the country's culture and people

JNV Admission Explained

Admission of students to Class 6 of the school is conducted through the annual Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST), which is the primary entry point. Additionally, students are also admitted through lateral entry for Classes 9 and 11 to fill vacant seats.

Interested parents and candidates must note that the school body releases online application form through its official channels.