JNV Admission 2025: Registrations Begin For Admission To Class 6

Students who have already qualified class 5 before the 2024-25 session are eligible to apply for admission.

JNVs are co-educational residential schools fully administered by the government.
New Delhi:

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has started the application process for admission to class 6. Students who wish to take admission in class 6 at JNV schools can visit the official website of Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti to submit their applications. According to the schedule, the last date to submit the applications is September 16, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates are required to complete their registration and application process within the deadline. The applications for the JNV Class 6 admission are available on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. 

Students who have already qualified class 5 before the 2024-25 session are eligible to apply for admission. 

The dates for the release of the admit card, examination and result announcement will be announced later.  

Steps to apply for the entrance exams: 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti.
  • Step 2: In the important news section, click on the class 6 application link.
  • Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter all required details
  • Step 4: Login to fill out the online application form
  • Step 5: Submit the application fee and save.

The government set up Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in accordance with the National Policy of Education (1986). Currently the JNVs are spread in 27 states and 8 union territories.

JNVs are co-educational residential schools fully financed and administered by the government through an autonomous organisation, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Admissions in JNVs are made through the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) to Class 6.

