JNV Admission 2018: Registration Date Extended

JNV Admission 2018: Registration Update

Registration process for class 6 admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has been extended till December 15. For class 9 admission, students will be enrolled on the basis of their performance in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2019 which is scheduled to be held on April 6. Last year 28 lakh students had appeared for the exam. Click here to apply for JNVST Class 6 Admission

On the other hand today is the last day to apply for class 9 admission in JNVs. Online registration for the lateral entry admission can be done now. Click here to apply for JNV Lateral Admission To Class 9. Students who are studying Class VIII during the Academic Session 2018-19 in one of the government/ government recognized schools of the district where the JNV is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible to apply.

'Selection Test for admission to Class IX will be conducted on Saturday, the 2nd February 2019 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other center allotted by NVS,' reads the official notification.

Currently, there are 630 JNVs nationwide.

