Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result Today: Live Updates

NBSE Result 2019: Joining the wagon of state education boards like UPMSP, Bihar Board, Telangana Board etc., Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release board examination results today. The board will become the first north-eastern state board to release board exam results this year. Closely following would be Manipur (COHSEM) which is expected to release result for class 12 students this week. A confirmation from COHSEM is awaited. Boards across the country are gradually releasing the result for class 12 examinations. With the result for second JEE Main released, all the boards are on a tight schedule now since without class 12 scores, the counselling process can not be initiated. NBSE is releasing the HSLC result and HSSLc result earlier thna last year.
NBSE HSLC Result, HSSLC Result: Live Updates
NBSE result 2019 will be released on the official website for NBSE and several private result hosting websites.
Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has not allotted a specific time for result declaration. However, the board, in its official notice, said that the result for 10th and 12th board examination will be released in late afternoon.
