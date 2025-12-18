65-Year-Old Man Drives Mahindra Thar Onto Railway Track In Nagaland, Arrested

A video has gone viral online, showing a 65-year-old man driving his Mahindra Thar onto a railway track near Dimapur railway station in Nagaland. The incident occurred late at night on December 16, when the SUV bearing registration number NL-01/CA-8181 entered the railway tracks near Dimapur railway station and got stuck on Line 1, close to the old flyover at Burma Camp. After receiving the alert, police and railway officials reached the scene and removed the vehicle without any injuries or damage to railway property.

The elderly man was arrested for negligent driving, with some social media users claiming he was drunk.

The video of the incident has sparked a wave of strong reactions on social media, with many users expressing shock and outrage over the elderly driver's reckless actions. Users criticised the blatant disregard for safety, calling it irresponsible and dangerous not just for the driver but also for railway passengers and crew. Some highlighted the potential for a major accident, had a train been approaching at the time, while others called for stricter enforcement of safety laws and better awareness among citizens.

Here's the video:

#Watch | 65-Year-Old Man Drives Mahindra Thar Onto Railway Track In Nagaland, Held for Reckless Driving pic.twitter.com/Jhe0duBv05 — NDTV (@ndtv) December 18, 2025

A case (No. 346/2025) was registered at the Railway Protection Force station on Wednesday, under Sections 153 and 147 of the Railways Act.

After the incident, Nagaland Police has issued a public advisory warning that driving on railway tracks is strictly illegal and poses a grave danger to life and property. Authorities emphasised that such reckless and irresponsible actions not only put the driver's life at risk but also endanger the safety of train passengers and can cause serious damage to critical railway infrastructure.