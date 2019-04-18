TS Inter Result 2019: Here's How You Can Check Your 2019 TS Result

TS 2019 Inter Results: See here how you can check the results for TS Exam 2019

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or TS Results for the 2nd year IPE March 2019 exam have been released today. The TS Results 2019, TS Inter Results 2019 for the 2nd year IPE March 2019 exam have been released. The TSBIE or Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education website has released the TS Inter Results 2019. A statement on Wednesday from the TSBIE said the TS Inter Result for both 1st and 2nd year students would be released on Thursday at 5 pm. The Telangana Inter results for both the streams (General and Vocational) will be released today.

Here are the website links from where you can check the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or TS Results 2019:

A list of websites and links was released by the TSBIE for which candidates for the TS Inter Exam can check their 2019 TS Results:

1st Year General Results

1st Year Vocational

2nd Year General Results

2nd Year Vocational Results

Private portals like manabadi.com and examresult.net also show the TS Inter Results 2019.

There are many options that you can access after you go to any of the above websites to check your TS Inter Results. Candidates may click on any of the below options to check their 2019 TS results:

There are many options that you can access to check your 2019 TS Inter Results

Here are some other links to access the TS Inter Result 2019:

The TSBIE, the official organisation which is supervising the TS Inter exams and results, said yesterday in an official statement that the TS Intermediate result will also be provided on "TSBIE Services" mobile application.

Here's how you can check your Telangana Inter 1st year results or TS Result 2019 for 1st year:

The Telangana first year results will be declared from the premises of the office of the Telangana State Intermediate Board, Nampally, Hyderabad. They were later declared online.

The TSBIE will be released on government websites like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and private portals like manabadi.com.

Telangana Inter Result 2019: The TSBIE is the official organisation which is supervising the TS Inter exams and results

The following websites will release the TSBIE TS Inter results for both General and Vocational courses:

After you click on any of the above websites, see the steps below to check your TS Inter Result 2019:

Step One:

Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step Two:

Click on the result link.

Step Three:

Enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth or any other detail that is asked

Step Four:

Submit to view your result.

How can you see the TS Intermediate 2nd Year 2019 results:

The process to check your TS Intermediate 2nd Year 2019 result is the same as mentioned above.

In 2018, the pass percentage for 2nd year girl students was 73.25% and for 2nd year boy students was 61%. The overall pass percentage for 2nd year students was 67.24%.

