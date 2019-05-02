Nagaland Board To Announce HSLC, HSSLC Result Today

NBSE Result For HSLC , HSSLC examination today

NBSE Result 2019: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the result for class 10 and class 12 board exams today. The HSLC and HSSLC exams were conducted in February-March. The HSLC exam began on February 13 and concluded on February 25, and the HSSLC exam began on February 12 and concluded on March 4, 2019. NBSE will release 10th and 12th board result on its official website.

The HSLC result and HSSLC result will be released in the late afternoon today as per the official notice available on the board's website. The result will be released on multiple platforms for the ease of students in checking and downloading their result.

The result will be available on the official website - www.nbsenagaland.com. Apart from the official website, the result will also be available with several private result hosting websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc.

Students can check their result from these private websites but are advised to cross-check their result through official website as well.

The result will also be available through SMS. To get your result through SMS, send a message in the following format to the mentioned numbers:

HSLC Results Through 2019

SMS- NB10ROLL NUMBER to 56076

SMS- RESULT NBSE10ROLL NUMBER to 5676750

HSSLC Results 2019 Through SMS

SMS- NB12ROLL NUMBER to 56076

SMS- RESULT NBSE12ROLL NUMBER to 5676750

Last year the Nagaland board results were declared on May 18. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was 66.01%. The overall pass percentage for class 12 Arts stream students was 73.42%, for Commerce stream was 73.75% and for Science stream was 84.39%.

