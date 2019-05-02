Nagaland Board Of School Education Releases HSLC, HSSLC Result

NBSE HSLC and HSSLc result has been released on nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Result 2019: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the HSLC result and HSSLC result today. The result is available on the official websites for NBSE. The HSLC exam began on February 13 and concluded on February 25, and the HSSLC exam began on February 12 and concluded on March 4, 2019. Students can check their respective results using their examination roll number.

Nagaland HSLC Result, HSSLC Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website: nbsenagaland.com

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Click on HSLC result/ hSSLC result link.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Click on Submit and view your result.

NBSE Result 2019: Direct Link

Apart from the official website, the result will also be available with several private result hosting websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc.

Students can check their result from these private websites but are advised to cross-check their result through official website as well.

The result will also be available through SMS. To get your result through SMS, send a message in the following format to the mentioned numbers:

HSLC Results Through 2019

SMS- NB10ROLL NUMBER to 56076

SMS- RESULT NBSE10ROLL NUMBER to 5676750

HSSLC Results 2019 Through SMS

SMS- NB12ROLL NUMBER to 56076

SMS- RESULT NBSE12ROLL NUMBER to 5676750

NBSE will hand over the marksheets, pass certificate and other documents to heads of institutions from tomorrow till May 7, 2019. Students will be able to collect their certificates from their respective schools.

