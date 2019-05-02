Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result Released: Highlights

NBSE Result 2019 released, 68.29 per cent pass in HSLC

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) released HSLC and HSSLC result today. In HSSLC exam, 74.44 per cent students have passed in Arts stream, 74.68 per cent students have passed in Commerce stream, and 81.37 per cent students have passed in the Science stream. In HSLC exam the pass percentage is 68.29 per cent. Overall, the pass percentage of students from private institutes is better than government schools.

NBSE Result 2019 Highlights

Imtijungla Pongen is the Arts stream topper with 94.40 per cent marks. Suhana Begum is Commerce stream topper with 96.00 per cent marks. Ananya Kumar das is the Science stream topper with 94.60 per cent marks. In Arts stream, the pass percentage in government schools is 76.24 per cent and in private institutes is 82.43 per cent. In Commerce stream, the pass percentage in government schools is 87.27 per cent and in private institutes is 80.34 per cent. In Science stream, the pass percentage in government schools is 72.48 per cent and for private institutes is 86.77 per cent. Wangshitemjen Ozukum from Queen Mary Higher Secondary School, Mokokchung, is the state topper in class 10. Ohiduz Zaman is the second topper in class 10 with 97.50 per cent marks. The pass percentage for class 10 in government schools is 43.32 per cent. The pass percentage for class 10 in private schools is 84.76 per cent.

The result is available on the official website and students can check their result using their respective examination roll numbers. The marks sheets, pass certificate and other documents for students who have passed in the exam will be handed over by the board office to heads of institutes tomorrow till May 7 and students would need to collect their certificates from their respective schools.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.