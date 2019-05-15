MP 12th Result 2019 Released: More Than 2 Lakh In First Division

MP 12th results were announced today with 72.37% pass percentage

MP 12th Result 2019: MP Board 12th results were announced today at 11 am. The result is now available on the board's official website. 72.37 per cent students passed in 12th board exam this year with 76.31 per cent girls passing and 68.94 per cent boys passing in the HSSC examination. Total 5,89,109 students had registered for the board exam out of which 5,85,759 appeared in the exam and 4,23,155 passed. The pass percentage for Vocational stream is 78.38 per cent.

MP 12th Result 2019: Result Highlights

1. Out of the 5,85,759 students who appeared for 12th board exam, result was released for 5,84,664 students.

2. 2,56,226 students have been placed in first division, 1,52,445 students have been placed in second division, and 14,464 students have been placed in third division.

3. The pass percentage for Humanities is 70.50 per cent. 74.00 per cent girls have passed in humanities and 65.98 per cent boys have passed.

4. The pass percentage for Science stream is 72.64 per cent. Pass percentage in Science stream for girls is 75.75 per cent and for boys is 70.20 per cent.

5. The pass percentage for Commerce stream is 77.05 per cent. Pass percentage for girls is 84.45 per cent and for boys is 71.05 per cent.

6. The pass percentage for Agriculture stream is 68.45 per cent. Pass percentage for girls is 71.75 per cent and for boys is 67.08 per cent.

7. The pass percentage for Fine Arts group is 86.27 per cent. Pass percentage for girls is 87.50 per cent and for boys is 66.66 per cent.

8. The pass percentage for Home Science group is 79.60 per cent. Pass percentage for girls is 79.62 per cent and for boys is 71.42 per cent.

9. Drishti Sanodia has topped in Arts stream with 479 marks. Arya Jain is Science stream topper for Maths group with 486 marks. Vivek Gupta has topped in Commerce stream with 486 marks. In Agriculture group, Priya Chaurasia has topped with 481 marks. Srijan Srivastava has topped in Science stream in Biology Group with 481 marks. Pratiksha Sharma is Fine Arts and Home Science group topper with 476 marks.

10. Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrkar have topped in class 10 exam with 499 marks and 99.8 per cent. Second topper is Dipendra Kumar Ahirwar with 497 marks. There are six students at the third spot with 496 marks.

