Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 To Be Released Soon @ Karresults.nic.in; Everything You Need To Know An official from the Karntaka Board had earlier told NDTV that it will release the SSLC results on the official results website www.karresults.nic.in on May 7.

Share EMAIL PRINT Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 To Be Released Soon @ Karresults.nic.in, Kseeb.kar.nic.in Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: According to a source close to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), the board will release Karnataka SSLC results on May 7 at 11.00 am. An official from the



Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam 2018 was concluded on 6 April 2018. Class 10 exams are known as SSLC exams in Karnataka.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know

Here is what you need to know about Karnataka SSLC Result 2018:



Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: Where to check



Karnataka SSLC result 2018 will be released on these official websites:



www.karresults.nic.in



www.kseeb.kar.nic.in



http://results.nic.in



Apart from the official websites, the Karnataka SSLC results can be accessed from third party websites like



Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: When to check



An official has told NDTV that the results will be released on May 7. Though we are not sure about the time Karnataka Board is going to release the results, a source close to the board told NDTV that the results might be out by 11.00 am before noon.



The students are advised to check the official websites and



Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: How to check



Here are some steps to check your Karnataka SSLC results:



Step One: Open the official Karnataka results website, karresults.nic.in.



Step Two: Click on Karnataka SSLC results link given on the homepage of the website



Step Three: Enter your Karnataka SSLC exam 2018 roll number



Step Four: Click Submit link



Step Five: Check your results



The students may check their results on other officials websites too, following the steps given above.



Karnataka SSLC Exam



had said earlier that the exams were conducted across 2,817 examination centres in the state.



The minister also said, starting next year, a separate examination board will conduct the SSLC and second PU exams.



Last year, the Karnataka Board had released the



According to KSEEB, every year in April about 8.50 lakhs and in June 1.50 lakhs candidates appear for the SSLC examinations.



In another results related development last month, Karnataka



Click here for more



According to a source close to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), the board will release Karnataka SSLC results on May 7 at 11.00 am. An official from the Karntaka Board had earlier told NDTV that it will release the SSLC results on the official results website www.karresults.nic.in on May 7. The official also said that since the Election Commission has put model code of conduct in force on 27 March in the poll-bound Karnataka, the results will not be released by the Education Minister; instead, the results will be released by the Karnataka education board officials on Monday.Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam 2018 was concluded on 6 April 2018. Class 10 exams are known as SSLC exams in Karnataka.Here is what you need to know about Karnataka SSLC Result 2018:Karnataka SSLC result 2018 will be released on these official websites:Apart from the official websites, the Karnataka SSLC results can be accessed from third party websites like examresults.net An official has told NDTV that the results will be released on May 7. Though we are not sure about the time Karnataka Board is going to release the results, a source close to the board told NDTV that the results might be out by 11.00 am before noon.The students are advised to check the official websites and ndtv.com for more updates on the timing.Here are some steps to check your Karnataka SSLC results:Step One: Open the official Karnataka results website, karresults.nic.in.Step Two: Click on Karnataka SSLC results link given on the homepage of the websiteStep Three: Enter your Karnataka SSLC exam 2018 roll numberStep Four: Click Submit linkStep Five: Check your resultsThe students may check their results on other officials websites too, following the steps given above. The state Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait had said earlier that the exams were conducted across 2,817 examination centres in the state.The minister also said, starting next year, a separate examination board will conduct the SSLC and second PU exams.Last year, the Karnataka Board had released the SSLC results on May 12.According to KSEEB, every year in April about 8.50 lakhs and in June 1.50 lakhs candidates appear for the SSLC examinations. In another results related development last month, Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board released the second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) result 2018 on April 30. The overall pass percentage was 59.56%.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter