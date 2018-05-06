Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 To Be Released Soon @ Karresults.nic.in; Everything You Need To Know

Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam 2018 was concluded on 6 April 2018. Class 10 exams are known as SSLC exams in Karnataka.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know
Here is what you need to know about Karnataka SSLC Result 2018:
Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: Where to check
Karnataka SSLC result 2018 will be released on these official websites:
www.karresults.nic.in
www.kseeb.kar.nic.in
http://results.nic.in
Apart from the official websites, the Karnataka SSLC results can be accessed from third party websites like examresults.net.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: When to check
An official has told NDTV that the results will be released on May 7. Though we are not sure about the time Karnataka Board is going to release the results, a source close to the board told NDTV that the results might be out by 11.00 am before noon.
The students are advised to check the official websites and ndtv.com for more updates on the timing.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: How to check
Here are some steps to check your Karnataka SSLC results:
Step One: Open the official Karnataka results website, karresults.nic.in.
Step Two: Click on Karnataka SSLC results link given on the homepage of the website
Step Three: Enter your Karnataka SSLC exam 2018 roll number
Step Four: Click Submit link
Step Five: Check your results
The students may check their results on other officials websites too, following the steps given above.
Karnataka SSLC Exam
The state Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait had said earlier that the exams were conducted across 2,817 examination centres in the state.
The minister also said, starting next year, a separate examination board will conduct the SSLC and second PU exams.
Last year, the Karnataka Board had released the SSLC results on May 12.
According to KSEEB, every year in April about 8.50 lakhs and in June 1.50 lakhs candidates appear for the SSLC examinations.
CommentsIn another results related development last month, Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board released the second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) result 2018 on April 30. The overall pass percentage was 59.56%.
