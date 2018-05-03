Karnataka SSLC Results To Be Released On This Date; Check Details Here Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will released class 10 or SSLC results on May 7.

: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will released class 10 or SSLC results on May 7. According to an official, the Board will release the results on the official results website www.karresults.nic.in. The official also said, since the model code of conduct was put in force on 27 March in poll-bound Karnataka, the results will not be released by the Education Minister, instead, the results will be released by the education board officials.The official also told NDTV that the Karnataka SSLC results will be released anytime on May 7.Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Cirtificate or SSLC exam was concluded on 6 April 2018.KSEEB, the exam conducting body for the SSLC exams in state of Karnataka will also publish the results on the official website of the board http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/.The results will also be released on third party websites like examresults.net.According to the state Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait the exams were conducted smoothly across 2,817 examination centres in the state.The minister also said, starting next year, a separate examination board will conduct the SSLC and second PU exams.This year, 51 students have been debarred and 2.73% of the registered students were absent in the Karnataka SSLC exam.Last year, Karnataka SSLC results were declared on May 12.According to KSEEB, every year in April about 8.50 lakhs and in June 1.50 lakhs candidates appear for the SSLC examinations.In another related development last week, Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board released the second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) result 2018 on April 30. The overall pass percentage was 59.56%. The pass percentage for science stream is 67.48, it is 63.64 for commerce and 45.13 for arts.Click here for more Education News