JoSAA First Round Seat Allotment 2018 Result Released @ Josaa.nic.in; Check Now

JoSAA 2018 For IIT Admissions: First Round Seat Allotment 2018 Result Released @ Josaa.nic.in; Check Now

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2018 has released the first round results of IIT seat allocation. JoSAA first round seat allotment 2018 results can be accessed from the official website of JoSAA, josaa.nic.in. JoSAA has been set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 100 institutes for the academic year 2018-19. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 23 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

According to the JoSAA schedule, document verification and acceptance of seat by reporting at reporting centres of various IITs in round 1 will be done from June 28, 2018 to July 02, 2018 (5 days).

On direction from the HRD minsitry, IIT Kanpur -- the official organiser of the the JEE Advanced exam, the qualifying test -- released an extended merit list on June 15. With the extended merit list, more than 30,000 students are now deemed qualified in the JEE Advanced exam and all these candidates were allowed to exercise JoSAA registration and choice filling for academic programs from June 15.

Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.

JoSAA 2018 For IIT Admissions: How to check first round seat allotment result

Step 1: Go to JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Round 1: View Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee'

Step 3: Enter your JEE(main) roll number and password on next page

Step 4: Click Login

Step 5: Check your JoSAA first round allotment results on next page

JoSAA IIT Counseling: Upcoming Schedule

Document Verification and Acceptance of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 1): June 28, 2018 - July 02, 2018 (5 days) 10:00 - 17:00

Display of seats filled / availability status:

Seat Allocation (Round 2): July 03, 2018 17:00

Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 2): July 03, 2018 1- 17:00

Display of seats filled / availability status July 06, 2018 10:00

Seat Allocation (Round 3): July 06, 2018 17:00

Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 3): July 07, 2018 - July 08, 2018 (2 days) 10:00 - 17:00

Display of seats filled / availability status: July 09, 2018 10:00

Seat Allocation (Round 4): July 09, 2018 17:00

Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 4): July 10, 2018 - July 11, 2018 (2 days) 10:00 - 17:00

Display of seats filled / availability status: July 12, 2018 10:00

Seat Allocation (Round 5): July 12, 2018 17:00

Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 5): July 13, 2018 - July 14, 2018 (2 days) 10:00 - 17:00

Display of seats filled / availability status: July 15, 2018 10:00

Seat Allocation (Round 6): July 15, 2018 17:00

Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 6): July 16, 2018 -July 17, 2018 (2 days) 10:00 - 17:00

Last round for seat withdrawal: July 18, 2018 10:00

Display of seats filled / availability status: July 18, 2018 10:00

Seat Allocation (Round 7: Final Round): July 18, 2018 13:00

Document Exchange: July 18, 2018 10:00-15:00

Document Verification and Acceptance of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres/Admitting Institutes (Round 7): July 19, 2018 (1 day for IITs) July 19-23, 2018 (5 days for NIT+ system) 10:00 - 17:00



