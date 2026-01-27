IISc Bengaluru Allows BTech Admission Through JoSAA Counselling 2026

Starting this year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, will accept applications from BTech aspirants through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2026 based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced ranks.

JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted by IIT Roorkee on May 17 and will consist of two papers. Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

In 2025, a total of 2,50,236 candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced examination. JoSAA counselling serves as the online seat allocation process for admissions to 127 premier engineering institutes, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and over 47 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

IISc Bengaluru is one of India's top institutions and continues to maintain strong global recognition. In the recently released Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2026, IISc retained its position among leading Indian institutions.

The institute secured the 96th rank globally in the Computer Science subject. In the NIRF rankings, IISc has consistently performed strongly. Since 2019, the institute has maintained the second position in the overall category, while from the introduction of the rankings in 2016 to 2018, it held the top position.

Until 2025, IISc conducted BTech admissions through its own process based on JEE Advanced scores, requiring students to appear in person to confirm their admission. From 2026 onwards, BTech admissions at IISc will be conducted entirely through the JoSAA counselling process, which is scheduled to begin on June 2.