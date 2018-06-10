JEE Advanced Results 2018: Check Complete JoSAA Counselling Schedule Here Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur announced the JEE Advanced results 2018 today and based on these results the counselling process to various IITs will kick start from June 15.

A total number of 16,062 boys and 2,076 girls qualified in JEE Advanced exams.



There have been 8,794 general (GE) candidates qualified while there are 3,140 OBC candidates, 4,709 SC candidates and 1,495 ST candidates.



The Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA 2018 has been set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 100 institutes for the academic year 2018-19. These educational institutions include 23 IITs, 31 (national Institutes of Technology) NITs, 23 IIITs and 23 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).



Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.



JEE Advanced 2018 Result: Schedule of events of JoSAA 2018



Candidate registration and Choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA starts: June 15, 2018 10:00



Candidates who would write AAT can fill their choices starting from June 18, 2018



Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 18, 2018, 17:00 1ST: June 19, 2018 10:00



Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 23, 2018, 17:00 1ST: June 24, 2018 10:00



Candidate registration and Choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA ends: June 25, 2018 17:00



Reconciliation of data, Seat Allocation, verification and validation: June 26, 2018



Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 27, 2018 10:00



Document Verification and Acceptance of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 1): June 28, 2018 - July 02, 2018 (5 days) 10:00 - 17:00



Display of seats filled / availability status:



Seat Allocation (Round 2): July 03, 2018 17:00



Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 2): July 03, 2018 1- 17:00



Display of seats filled / availability status July 06, 2018 10:00



Seat Allocation (Round 3): July 06, 2018 17:00



Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 3): July 07, 2018 - July 08, 2018 (2 days) 10:00 - 17:00



Display of seats filled / availability status: July 09, 2018 10:00



Seat Allocation (Round 4): July 09, 2018 17:00



Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 4): July 10, 2018 - July 11, 2018 (2 days) 10:00 - 17:00



Display of seats filled / availability status: July 12, 2018 10:00



Seat Allocation (Round 5): July 12, 2018 17:00



Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 5): July 13, 2018 - July 14, 2018 (2 days) 10:00 - 17:00



Display of seats filled / availability status: July 15, 2018 10:00



Seat Allocation (Round 6): July 15, 2018 17:00



Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 6): July 16, 2018 -July 17, 2018 (2 days) 10:00 - 17:00



Last round for seat withdrawal: July 18, 2018 10:00



Display of seats filled / availability status: July 18, 2018 10:00



Seat Allocation (Round 7: Final Round): July 18, 2018 13:00



Document Exchange: July 18, 2018 10:00-15:00



Document Verification and Acceptance of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres/Admitting Institutes (Round 7): July 19, 2018 (1 day for IITs) July 19-23, 2018 (5 days for NIT+ system) 10:00 - 17:00



Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur announced the JEE Advanced results 2018 today and based on these results the counselling process to various IITs will kick start from June 15. According to the schedule announced by JoSAA, candidate registration and Choice filling for academic programs under will start from June 15 and end on June 25. The first round of seat allocation will be announced on June 27. A total of 11,279 seats are up for grabs this year in IITs and 18,138 candidates have qualified JEE Advanced this time, which is 1.6 times the number of total seats.The JEE Advanced results are available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.A total number of 16,062 boys and 2,076 girls qualified in JEE Advanced exams.There have been 8,794 general (GE) candidates qualified while there are 3,140 OBC candidates, 4,709 SC candidates and 1,495 ST candidates.The Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA 2018 has been set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 100 institutes for the academic year 2018-19. These educational institutions include 23 IITs, 31 (national Institutes of Technology) NITs, 23 IIITs and 23 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.Candidate registration and Choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA starts: June 15, 2018 10:00Candidates who would write AAT can fill their choices starting from June 18, 2018Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 18, 2018, 17:00 1ST: June 19, 2018 10:00Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 23, 2018, 17:00 1ST: June 24, 2018 10:00Candidate registration and Choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA ends: June 25, 2018 17:00Reconciliation of data, Seat Allocation, verification and validation: June 26, 2018Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 27, 2018 10:00Document Verification and Acceptance of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 1): June 28, 2018 - July 02, 2018 (5 days) 10:00 - 17:00Display of seats filled / availability status:Seat Allocation (Round 2): July 03, 2018 17:00Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 2): July 03, 2018 1- 17:00Display of seats filled / availability status July 06, 2018 10:00Seat Allocation (Round 3): July 06, 2018 17:00Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 3): July 07, 2018 - July 08, 2018 (2 days) 10:00 - 17:00Display of seats filled / availability status: July 09, 2018 10:00Seat Allocation (Round 4): July 09, 2018 17:00Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 4): July 10, 2018 - July 11, 2018 (2 days) 10:00 - 17:00Display of seats filled / availability status: July 12, 2018 10:00Seat Allocation (Round 5): July 12, 2018 17:00Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 5): July 13, 2018 - July 14, 2018 (2 days) 10:00 - 17:00Display of seats filled / availability status: July 15, 2018 10:00Seat Allocation (Round 6): July 15, 2018 17:00Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 6): July 16, 2018 -July 17, 2018 (2 days) 10:00 - 17:00Last round for seat withdrawal: July 18, 2018 10:00Display of seats filled / availability status: July 18, 2018 10:00Seat Allocation (Round 7: Final Round): July 18, 2018 13:00Document Exchange: July 18, 2018 10:00-15:00 Document Verification and Acceptance of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres/Admitting Institutes (Round 7): July 19, 2018 (1 day for IITs) July 19-23, 2018 (5 days for NIT+ system) 10:00 - 17:00