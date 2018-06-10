JEE Advanced Results 2018 Declared @ Jeeadv.ac.in, Pranav Goyal All India Topper IIT Kanpur has declared JEE Advanced 2018 results today. The JEE Advanced results are available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Kanpur has declared JEE Advanced 2018 results today. The JEE Advanced results are available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Pranav Goyal is the JEE Advanced topper this year. Pranav, who appeared for the exam from Panchkula region scored 337 out of 360 marks. Sahil Jain from Kota region and Kailash Gupta from Delhi region secured second and third ranks, respectively. Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates is also available on the online portal of the competitive examination. Text messages mentioning the individual results have also been sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.Among the female candidates, Meenal Parakh is the topper this year, who scored 318 out of 360 marks.The JEE Advanced exam is conducted by the IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2018 for admission to Bachelor's, Integrated Master's and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.Admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is conducted in two stages.First, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts Joint Entrance Examination (Main).Thereafter, candidates who secure all-India rank up to 2,24,000 or more appear for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted by one of the IITs. This year, 2,31,024 candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced.JEE Main 2018 was held in April for more than 12 lakh registered candidates and the results were declared on April 30 The JEE main exams are held in a single day over two paper, with each paper being of 180 marks, containing 60 marks for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.This year, IIT Kanpur conducted JEE (Advanced) on May 20.The JEE advanced results will be declared soon in the official website.If you are searching for the results, you may follow these steps to access the results:Step One : Visit the official website of the JEE advanced, jeeadv.ac.inStep Two : Click on the link given on the home pageStep Three : Enter the details in the required fieldsStep Four : See your results and rank lists there Step Five : Take a printout of the results