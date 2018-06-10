JEE Advanced 2018 Results Announced @ Jeeadv.ac.in: Live Updates

JEE Advanced 2018 Results announced today on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in -- of the entrance exam.

Education | | Updated: June 10, 2018 10:00 IST
JEE Advanced Results 2018: JEE Advanced 2018 result has been announced on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in -- of the entrance exam. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the official oganiser of the exam conducted the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced or JEE Advanced exams on May 20. The exams were conducted for more than 1.6 lakh candidates in two papers; paper 1 and paper 2. NDTV had earlier reported that more than 65,000 selected candidates out of the total 2,31,024 had chosen not to appear for JEE Advanced 2018. In the JEE Main 2018, conducted by CBSE, 2,31,024 candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced 2017 results were released on June 11 last year. JEE Advanced 2018 answer keys were released on May 29.
 

JEE Advanced 2018 Results: Live Updates 

JEE Advanced results 2018 will be released today @ jeeadv.ac.in

June 10, 2018 10.00 am: JEE Advanced 2018 results announced, check now.

June 10, 2018 9.55 am: JEE Advanced results will be declared soon. Get ready with your registration details.

Follow these steps to check your results:

Step 1 : Go to the official website of the JEE advanced, jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2 : Click on the link given on the home page 
Step 3 : Enter the details in the required fields
Step 4 : See your results and rank lists there
Step 5 : Take a printout of the results

June 10, 2018 9.52 am: Candidates desirous of joining the B. Arch. (Architecture) program will have to pass in the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Only those candidates who have qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2018 are eligible to appear in AAT 2018. AAT registration will start today.

June 10, 2018 9.50 am: According to the organisers, qualifying in JEE Advanced (2018), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process will not guarantee a candidate to get admission in IITs. "Admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation," said the official notification.

June 10, 2018 9.40 am: The counselling process for admission to IITs will start soon after the JEE Advanced results declaration. Check the complete schedule here:



IIT admission counselling schedule

June 10, 2018 9.25 am: According to IIT Kanpur, category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE Advanced online portal after the results are declared. 

June 10, 2018 9.20 am: The Gujarat High Court, on June 6, refused to stay the results of the 2018 JEE (Advanced) examination scheduled to be declared on June 10, saying the announcement of the results has all India ramification. 

June 10, 2018 9.10 am: The JEE advanced results 2018 expected to be declared at 10 am today. 
 
According to the organisers, only candidates who appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.

jee advanced resultjee advanced

