JEE Advanced 2018 Results Announced @ Jeeadv.ac.in: Live Updates

JEE Advanced 2017 results were released on June 11 last year. JEE Advanced 2018 answer keys were released on May 29.
JEE Advanced 2018 Results: Live Updates
JEE Advanced results 2018 will be released today @ jeeadv.ac.in
June 10, 2018 10.00 am: JEE Advanced 2018 results announced, check now.
June 10, 2018 9.55 am: JEE Advanced results will be declared soon. Get ready with your registration details.
Follow these steps to check your results:
Step 1 : Go to the official website of the JEE advanced, jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2 : Click on the link given on the home page
Step 3 : Enter the details in the required fields
Step 4 : See your results and rank lists there
Step 5 : Take a printout of the results
June 10, 2018 9.52 am: Candidates desirous of joining the B. Arch. (Architecture) program will have to pass in the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Only those candidates who have qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2018 are eligible to appear in AAT 2018. AAT registration will start today.
June 10, 2018 9.50 am: According to the organisers, qualifying in JEE Advanced (2018), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process will not guarantee a candidate to get admission in IITs. "Admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation," said the official notification.
June 10, 2018 9.40 am: The counselling process for admission to IITs will start soon after the JEE Advanced results declaration. Check the complete schedule here:
IIT admission counselling schedule
June 10, 2018 9.25 am: According to IIT Kanpur, category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE Advanced online portal after the results are declared.
June 10, 2018 9.20 am: The Gujarat High Court, on June 6, refused to stay the results of the 2018 JEE (Advanced) examination scheduled to be declared on June 10, saying the announcement of the results has all India ramification.
June 10, 2018 9.10 am: The JEE advanced results 2018 expected to be declared at 10 am today.
IIT JEE Advanced 2018 results coming today. The #JEEAdvanced results will be released on https://t.co/qaYscKbEK0. Here is the details of Minimum percentage of marks prescribed for inclusion in the rank list: pic.twitter.com/cAaLh7D1pz- generalknowledge (@gkindian) June 10, 2018
According to the organisers, only candidates who appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking.
CommentsThrough JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.
