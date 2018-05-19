IIT Kanpur To Conduct JEE Advanced 2018 Tomorrow IIT Kanpur to conduct JEE Advanced tomorrow (May 20, 2018).

The exam is conducted by IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2018 for admission to Bachelor's, Integrated Master's and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level). The exam will comprise of two papers. It will be an online exam as well.



All eligible, partially registered candidates have been issued a provisional admit cards.



Many candidates were not able to submit registration fee on time. Such candidates have been allowed to pay the fee through a demand draft on the exam day. General, OBC-NCL candidates will have to submit a demand draft/banker's cheque of Rs. 3100, and, SC, ST, PwD and Female candidates will have to submit a demand draft/banker's cheque of Rs. 1800.



IIT Kanpur to conduct JEE Advanced tomorrow (May 20, 2018). 1,66,204 candidates will take the exam for a seat in the IITs. Out of the total candidates who registered for the JEE Main , only 20% could make it to the selection list of JEE Advanced and only 14% have chosen to appear for the exam. 65,000 selected candidates decided not to appear for the exam. 36 foreign candidates have registered for JEE Advanced 2018. Last year 109 foreign candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted by IIT Madras. The exam conducting body has released a list of prohibited items for JEE Advanced 2018 The exam is conducted by IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2018 for admission to Bachelor's, Integrated Master's and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level). The exam will comprise of two papers. It will be an online exam as well.All eligible, partially registered candidates have been issued a provisional admit cards. Many candidates were not able to submit registration fee on time. Such candidates have been allowed to pay the fee through a demand draft on the exam day. General, OBC-NCL candidates will have to submit a demand draft/banker's cheque of Rs. 3100, and, SC, ST, PwD and Female candidates will have to submit a demand draft/banker's cheque of Rs. 1800.