IIT Kanpur To Conduct JEE Advanced 2018 Tomorrow

The exam is conducted by IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2018 for admission to Bachelor's, Integrated Master's and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level). The exam will comprise of two papers. It will be an online exam as well.
All eligible, partially registered candidates have been issued a provisional admit cards.
CommentsMany candidates were not able to submit registration fee on time. Such candidates have been allowed to pay the fee through a demand draft on the exam day. General, OBC-NCL candidates will have to submit a demand draft/banker's cheque of Rs. 3100, and, SC, ST, PwD and Female candidates will have to submit a demand draft/banker's cheque of Rs. 1800.
