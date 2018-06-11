Only 6.7 Per Cent Girls Qualify JEE Advanced 2018 6.7% girls have qualified JEE Advanced 2018 out of 31021, who had appeared for the exam. The pass percentage of boys is 12.9%.

Against 24% girls who had cleared the exam last year, in JEE Advanced 2018 only 6.7% girls have qualified out of 31021 females who had appeared for the exam. The pass percentage of boys is 12.9%. This year, 33811 females had registered for the exam out of 50693 who had qualified for the exam. Meenal Parakh is the topper among girls by scoring 318 out of 360 marks. She has secured an overall rank of 6. A total of 2,31,024 candidates had qualified for the exam after qualifying the JEE Main 2018 . Against the total number of qualified candidates, the percentage of girls is 11.45%.Contrary to the JEE Advanced result, there were more female candidates in the merit list of JEE Main. On the other hand, in NEET 2018 the pass percentage among female candidates was 56%; almost equal to that of male candidates.The overall result has also decreased by 64%. Last year, more than 50,000 candidates had qualified for the IITs.A total of 11279 seats are open for intake in IITs. With an aim to improve the gender balance in IITs, the government had decided to add 800 supernumerary seats. With their sparse visibility on the merit list and the tough competition for a seat in the IITs, apparently, the government's initiative won't get a boost, atleast for this year.As per the JoSAA data, a total of 12079 seats are available this year in IITs for both 4 year and 5 year courses including the 800 supernumerary reserved seats. For the B.Tech courses 679 seats are reserved for women out of 10022 seats. At IIT Kanpur, 21 seats have been reserved for female candidates in Electrical Engineering discipline. Likewise, 18 seats in Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering and 19 seats each in Mechanical Engineering and Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science are reserved for females at IIT Bombay. IIT Roorkee has allotted 22 female-only seats in Civil Engineering discipline.