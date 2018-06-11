Only 6.7 Per Cent Girls Qualify JEE Advanced 2018

Contrary to the JEE Advanced result, there were more female candidates in the merit list of JEE Main. On the other hand, in NEET 2018 the pass percentage among female candidates was 56%; almost equal to that of male candidates.
The overall result has also decreased by 64%. Last year, more than 50,000 candidates had qualified for the IITs.
A total of 11279 seats are open for intake in IITs. With an aim to improve the gender balance in IITs, the government had decided to add 800 supernumerary seats. With their sparse visibility on the merit list and the tough competition for a seat in the IITs, apparently, the government's initiative won't get a boost, atleast for this year.
As per the JoSAA data, a total of 12079 seats are available this year in IITs for both 4 year and 5 year courses including the 800 supernumerary reserved seats. For the B.Tech courses 679 seats are reserved for women out of 10022 seats.
CommentsAt IIT Kanpur, 21 seats have been reserved for female candidates in Electrical Engineering discipline. Likewise, 18 seats in Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering and 19 seats each in Mechanical Engineering and Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science are reserved for females at IIT Bombay. IIT Roorkee has allotted 22 female-only seats in Civil Engineering discipline.
