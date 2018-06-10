JEE Advanced Result 2018 @ Jeeadv.ac.in: IIT Kanpur To Declare Results Today, Know How To Check JEE Advanced 2018 results will be declared today on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in -- of the entrance exam.

Share EMAIL PRINT JEE Advanced 2018 results will be declared today on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in - today



According to JoSAA schedule, candidates who wrote AAT can fill their choices starting from June 18, 2018, after declaration of AAT results.



Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.



According to JEE Advanced 2018 organisers, the programs that will be offered this year in IITs will be announced at the time of seat allocation (i.e., filling - in of choices for admission).



JEE Advanced 2018 Results: Other Institutes



Apart from IITs , other centrally funded institutes have also used JEE (Advanced) ranks in the past, which include: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam.

JEE Advanced 2018 Results: How to check

The JEE advanced results 2018 will be declared soon in the official website.



If you are searching for the JEE Advanced 2018 results, you may follow the steps given here to access the results:



Step 1 : Go to the official website of the JEE advanced, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2 : Click on the link given on the home page

Step 3 : Enter the details in the required fields

Step 4 : See your results and rank lists there

Step 5 : Take a printout of the results



All the best from



Click here for more



JEE Advanced Result 2018 @ Jeeadv.ac.in: JEE Advanced 2018 results will be declared today on the official website of the entrance exam. IIT Kanpur conducted the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced or JEE Advanced paper one and Paper two on May 20 . More than 1.6 lakh candidates had appeared for JEE advanced exams this year. The JEE advanced results 2018 expected to be declared at 10 am today. Candidate registration and Choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA will begin on June 15.According to JoSAA schedule, candidates who wrote AAT can fill their choices starting from June 18, 2018, after declaration of AAT results.Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.According to JEE Advanced 2018 organisers, the programs that will be offered this year in IITs will be announced at the time of seat allocation (i.e., filling - in of choices for admission).Apart from IITs , other centrally funded institutes have also used JEE (Advanced) ranks in the past, which include: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam.The JEE advanced results 2018 will be declared soon in the official website.If you are searching for the JEE Advanced 2018 results, you may follow the steps given here to access the results:Step 1 : Go to the official website of the JEE advanced, jeeadv.ac.inStep 2 : Click on the link given on the home pageStep 3 : Enter the details in the required fieldsStep 4 : See your results and rank lists thereStep 5 : Take a printout of the results All the best from NDTV Education Team Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter