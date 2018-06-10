JEE Advanced Result 2018 @ Jeeadv.ac.in: IIT Kanpur To Declare Results Today, Know How To Check

According to JoSAA schedule, candidates who wrote AAT can fill their choices starting from June 18, 2018, after declaration of AAT results.
Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.
According to JEE Advanced 2018 organisers, the programs that will be offered this year in IITs will be announced at the time of seat allocation (i.e., filling - in of choices for admission).
JEE Advanced 2018 Results: Other Institutes
Apart from IITs , other centrally funded institutes have also used JEE (Advanced) ranks in the past, which include: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam.
JEE Advanced 2018 Results: How to check
The JEE advanced results 2018 will be declared soon in the official website.
If you are searching for the JEE Advanced 2018 results, you may follow the steps given here to access the results:
Step 1 : Go to the official website of the JEE advanced, jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2 : Click on the link given on the home page
Step 3 : Enter the details in the required fields
Step 4 : See your results and rank lists there
Step 5 : Take a printout of the results
