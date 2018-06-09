JEE (Advanced) 2018 Result Tomorrow

Joint seat allocation or JoSAA registration will begin on June 15, 2018. The first seat allocation will be on June 27, 2018. 'JoSAA 2018 Registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA 2018). The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details,' reads the official update.
Anand Kumar's Super 30 had achieved 100% success last year. In 2016, 28 students of Super 30 cracked the JEE Advanced exam while in 2015, 24 students cracked the IIT entrance exam.
CommentsThis year, out of the total candidates who registered for the JEE Main, only 20% could make it to the selection list of JEE Advanced and only 14% have chosen to appear for the JEE advanced. In the JEE Main, conducted by CBSE, 231024 candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced.
