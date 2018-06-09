JEE (Advanced) 2018 Result Tomorrow

Students who had appeared for the exam this year can check their ranks at the official website jeeadv.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: June 09, 2018 16:12 IST
JEE (Advanced) 2018 Result Tomorrow

JEE Advanced 2018 Result Tomorrow

New Delhi:  JEE (Advanced) 2018 result will be announced tomorrow. The exact time is not known yet; however reports suggest the result is expected at 10 am. Students who had appeared for the exam this year can check their ranks at the official website jeeadv.nic.in. This year more than 65,000 qualified candidates chose to drop the exam. Last year, the results were declared on June 11, 2017 at 10 am. Chandigarh boy Sarvesh Mehtani had secured the first position in the exam, which is the final level of scrutiny for being eligible for a seat in the prestigious IITs. The exam is conducted by the IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2018 for admission to Bachelor's, Integrated Master's and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.

Joint seat allocation or JoSAA registration will begin on June 15, 2018. The first seat allocation will be on June 27, 2018. 'JoSAA 2018 Registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA 2018). The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details,' reads the official update.

Anand Kumar's Super 30 had achieved 100% success last year. In 2016, 28 students of Super 30 cracked the JEE Advanced exam while in 2015, 24 students cracked the IIT entrance exam.

This year, out of the total candidates who registered for the JEE Main, only 20% could make it to the selection list of JEE Advanced and only 14% have chosen to appear for the JEE advanced. In the JEE Main, conducted by CBSE, 231024 candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced

