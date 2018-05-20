JEE Advanced 2018: Paper 1 Over, Check Review, Answer Key Details Here

(We will be updating this article with detailed review of the exam once the students are out after the JEE Advanced CBT or Computer Based Test).
JEE advanced Paper 1 held from 9 am to 12 pm while the Paper 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Each JEE Advanced question paper consists of three separate sections, viz., Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
The question papers consist of objective type (multiple choice and/or numerical answer type) questions designed to test comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates.
The question papers are in English and Hindi languages.
JEE (Advanced) 2018 is being held in select cities and towns in India for 1,66,204 candidates who are taking the exam for a seat in the IITs.
Out of the total candidates who registered for the JEE Main, only 20% could make it to the selection list of JEE Advanced and only 14% have chosen to appear for the exam. 65,000 selected candidates decided not to appear for the exam.
Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both Bachelor's and Master's degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum.
This year, a decision has been taken at the level of the IIT Council to, inter alia, improve the gender balance in the undergraduate programs at the IITs from the current (approximately) 8% to 14% in 2018-19 by creating supernumerary seats specifically for female candidates, without any reduction in the number of seats that was made available to non-female candidates in the previous academic year (i.e. academic year 2017-2018).
Apart from IITs, following institutes would also use the JEE Advanced scores:
Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc)
Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati
Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli
Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam
JEE Advanced 2018: Answer Key
The JEE Advanced 2018 answer keys will be displayed online at jeeadv.ac.in by Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
According to the JEE Advanced 2018 schedule, copy of candidate responses will be sent to the candidates by Friday, May 25, 2018, 10:00 IST.
The JEE Advanced 2018 answer keys will be displayed online at https://www.jeeadv.ac.in/ by Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 10:00 IST.
The candidates will be given chance to raise objections on the answer keys through candidate portal from May 29 to May 30.
JEE Advanced results will be declared on Sunday, June 10, 2018 10:00 IST.
CommentsThe admit cards for JEE Advanced 2018 was released on May 14. IIT Kanpur is the official organiser of the JEE Advanced 2018 exam.
Click here for more Education News