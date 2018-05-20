JEE Advanced Answer Key 2018 To Be Released @ Jeeadv.ac.in; Check Details Here JEE Advanced schedule released by IIT Kanpur, the JEE Advanced 2018 answer keys will be displayed online at jeeadv.ac.in on May 29, 2018.

JEE Advanced 2018 was conducted today in select cities in and towns in India for more than 1.6 lakh students for the admission to IITs . Next step in this prestigious entrance examination process is release of answer keys. According to the JEE Advanced schedule released by IIT Kanpur, the JEE Advanced 2018 answer keys will be displayed online at jeeadv.ac.in on May 29, 2018. According to the JEE Advanced 2018 schedule, copy of candidate responses will be sent to the candidates by Friday, May 25, 2018, 10:00 IST.As per the schedule, the JEE Advanced examinees will be given chance to raise objections on the answer keys through candidate portal from May 29 to May 30.JEE Advanced results will be declared on Sunday, June 10, 2018 10:00 IST.JEE advanced Paper 1 was organized from 9 am to 12 pm today while the Paper 2 was held from 2 pm to 5 pm.Each JEE Advanced question paper consists of three separate sections, viz., Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.The question papers consist of objective type (multiple choice and/or numerical answer type) questions designed to test comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates.The question papers are in English and Hindi languages.The admit cards for JEE Advanced 2018 was released on May 14. Apart from IITs, JEE Advanced scores will be used in Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam.Click here for more Education News